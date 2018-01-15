Red Cross Helping 20 People After Dallas Apartment Fire

Firefighters are currently battling a large apartment fire in Dallas. (Published Monday, Jan. 15, 2018)

The American Red Cross is now assisting 20 people after a large apartment fire in Dallas.



The fire started just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night in the 8100 block of Skillman Street.

At least 70 firefighters were called in to help get the fire under control.



Dallas Fire Rescue says 14 apartment units were impacted and 20 people have been displaced. The American Red Cross is now assisting those people with a place to stay.

Viewer Video: Cars Drive Over Rocks on I-635 TEXpress

NBC 5 viewer Gerald Walker shared video of cars driving over rocks that were spilled across the Interstate 635 TEXpress lanes in Dallas. (Published Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018)

No one was hurt.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.