Large Brush Fire in Denton Damages Metal Recycling Center

Firefighters in Denton have a large brush fire under control after it burned up a drop-off recycling center Saturday, officials say. (Published Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018)

Firefighters in Denton have a large brush fire under control after it burned up a drop-off recycling center Saturday, officials say.

The blaze started after 3 p.m., with black smoke that was visible from miles away.

The fire started near U.S. Highway 380 and Trinity Road, and burned a business that recycled metal.

The Denton Fire Department said the fire damaged the workshop on the property, but did not cause any injuries.

The blaze was contained by 5:30 p.m., with the help of 12 different fire departments, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.