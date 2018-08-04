Large Brush Fire in Denton Damages Metal Recycling Center - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Large Brush Fire in Denton Damages Metal Recycling Center

The fire started Saturday afternoon near the intersection of University Drive and Trinity Road

Published at 4:17 PM CDT on Aug 4, 2018 | Updated at 7:41 PM CDT on Aug 4, 2018

    Firefighters in Denton have a large brush fire under control after it burned up a drop-off recycling center Saturday, officials say. (Published Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018)

    The blaze started after 3 p.m., with black smoke that was visible from miles away.

    The fire started near U.S. Highway 380 and Trinity Road, and burned a business that recycled metal.

    The Denton Fire Department said the fire damaged the workshop on the property, but did not cause any injuries.

    The blaze was contained by 5:30 p.m., with the help of 12 different fire departments, officials said.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

