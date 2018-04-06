Emergency crews remain on the scene of a large fire that broke out at a chemical recycling plant near Mansfield early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the Southwest Recycling Company's property on Newt Patterson Road at around 1:15 a.m. Neighbors who called 911 reported hearing loud bangs, like something had exploded.

Officials say the facility primarily handles paint and paint thinner. Only one building on the property caught fire.

Tarrant County Fire Marshal Randy Renois said there were no fire hydrants in the immediate area -- and so multiple agencies had to cycle their tanker trucks to and from of the scene to provide water.

Mom Arrested for Using Stun Gun on Son: Police

A mother allegedly shocked her teenage son with a stun gun when she tried to wake him up for Easter, according to Phoenix police. Sharron Dobbins, 40, said she only used the noise from the stun gun to try to wake her two sons. (Published Thursday, April 5, 2018)

They ultimately opted to let the fire burn itself out, setting a containment area around the building to prevent the flames from spreading.

One worker was at the facility when the fire broke out. They were unharmed.

The cause remains under investigation.

Weather Alert Risk of Severe Storms Friday Evening

Renois said while they will continue to monitor the situation, they do not believe there are any dangers or health risks to the public.

