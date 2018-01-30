Authorities in Denton County battled a large fire at a Lewisville apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported after 10 a.m. at the Somerset Apartments on the 200 block of East Corporate Drive, emergency officials said.

NBC 5 viewers phoned into the newsroom to report heavy smoke was visible for miles around the scene. Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed water cannons pumping water into the two-story building.

East Corporate Drive was closed while firefighters battled the fire, that roadway has since been reopened.



There have been no reports of injuries.

Check back for more information on this developing story. As details unfold, elements may change.

