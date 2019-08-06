Crews Battle House Fire in Grand Prairie Tuesday Morning

No one was hurt after a fire destroyed a home in Grand Prairie Tuesday morning, firefighters say. (Published 2 hours ago)

The fire was reported before 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Chickapoo Trace.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed fire crews spraying water on the single-story home. The house appeared to have extensive damage with part of the roof collapsed. The fire appeared to be contained to one building.

It's not clear what started the fire.

