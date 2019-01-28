Fire crews are battling a restaurant fire at the Baker's Ribs in Grapevine.

Crews from multiple agencies responded as the fire broke out about 3:40 a.m. Monday at the restaurant at 1720 State Highway 26.

Firefighters originally tried to put out the fire from the inside, but realized it wasn't safe and set up ladder trucks to try to extinguish it from the outside of the building, fire officials said.

The kitchen area continued to flare up, fire officials said.

Heavy smoke billowed from the building. Most of the roof is gone, fire officials said.

It's unclear what started the fire. No other information was available.

