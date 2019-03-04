Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews battled smoke, flames and bitterly cold temperatures Monday morning after fire ignited inside an apartment complex on the city's northeast side.

The fire was first reported at about 5:27 a.m. at a complex along the 7200 block of Holly Hill Drive, near Greenville Avenue and Walnut Hill Lane.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed dozens of firefighters surrounding the two-story building as flames and smoke billowed from the roof. About 70 firefighters responded, according to fire spokesman Jason Evans.

Early morning temperatures were in the low 20s with wind chill values into the single digits for much of North Texas. NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston said it was the coldest morning of the season.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries.

