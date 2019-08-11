Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire in South Dallas

Crews battled a giant fire in the sweltering heat in south Dallas Sunday morning.

According to Dallas fire, firefighters were dispatched to 3411 E. Kiest Blvd. for a commercial fire at the Power Brake Sales building at 10:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found that the fire was mostly within the insulation of the building walls.

There were five people working in the building when the fire broke out but they all made it out safely.

Man With Guns, Body Armor Sparks Panic at Missouri Walmart

(Published Friday, Aug. 9, 2019)

Investigators know the fire began at the back of the business, but the exact cause is still unknown at this time.