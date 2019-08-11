Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire in South Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire in South Dallas

By Catherine Park

Published 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    From Abandoned to Adopted
    NBC 5
    File photo of Dallas Fire-Rescue

    Crews battled a giant fire in the sweltering heat in south Dallas Sunday morning.

    According to Dallas fire, firefighters were dispatched to 3411 E. Kiest Blvd. for a commercial fire at the Power Brake Sales building at 10:45 a.m.

    When they arrived, they found that the fire was mostly within the insulation of the building walls.

    There were five people working in the building when the fire broke out but they all made it out safely.

    Man With Guns, Body Armor Sparks Panic at Missouri Walmart

    [NATL] Man With Guns and Body Armor Sparks Panic at Missouri Walmart
    (Published Friday, Aug. 9, 2019)

    Investigators know the fire began at the back of the business, but the exact cause is still unknown at this time.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices