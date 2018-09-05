A series of crashes has closed a stretch of road along eastbound Spur 557 between U.S. Highway 80 and Interstate 20 near Terrell Wednesday. (Published 10 minutes ago)

A series of crashes has closed a stretch of road along eastbound Spur 557 between U.S. Highway 80 and Interstate 20 near Terrell Wednesday.

The crash included two tractor-trailers, one of which jackknifed and another which overturned.

A number of other vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.

EMS is on scene, though no injuries have been confirmed.

Officials have not said how long eastbound Spur 557 will be closed.

