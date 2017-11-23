A crashed motorcycle rider was struck and killed by an SUV late Wednesday night as he picked up parts of his bike from the roadway, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

The rider, identified as 43-year-old Timothy Rounsavall, was headed west on the 9600 block of LBJ Freeway at about 10:15 p.m. when he hit the pole barriers in the HOV lane, lost control of his bike and crashed.



Police said Rounsavall got up, pushed his bike against the concrete divider wall and then began picking up parts of his bike from the roadway.



While picking up the debris from his crash, Rounsavall was struck and killed in the HOV lane by a Land Rover.



The driver of the Land Rover stopped and remained at the scene and is not expected to face any charges.