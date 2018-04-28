Crash in Fort Worth Kills 6-Month-Old Girl - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Crash in Fort Worth Kills 6-Month-Old Girl

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    A crash along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth on Friday night killed a 6-month-old girl.

    Fort Worth Police said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday near the Beach Street exit, east of downtown.

    Investigators say the driver of the car had slowed down as they approached some traffic. That's when the driver of a pickup hit the car from behind.

    Two adults and three children were inside the car at the time. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner later identified the girl as Reema Ghanim.

    No other information about the crash has been released.

