Live video from TxDOT will appear in the player above.



A crash that happened Fort Worth along I-30 near Hulen Street has been cleared.

Officials with Medstar say it appears that a driver in the westbound lanes lost control and the vehicle started rolling before coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.

Medstar reports that at least one person has been transported to a local hospital.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.