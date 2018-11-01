Crash With Fire Truck Closes I-30 in Dallas

A woman was sent to a hospital in critical condition after crashing into a fire truck in Dallas Thursday morning.

Authorities said Dallas Fire-Rescue Engine 19 was blocking the scene of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 at Barry Avenue when an SUV struck the truck.

The woman driving the SUV had critical injuries, officials said. No one else was hurt.

All eastbound lanes of I-30 were closed at Winslow Avenue so crews could tow the disabled fire truck away. It's unclear when the freeway will reopen.

