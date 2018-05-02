Live video from the Texas Department of Transportation will appear in the player above.



All westbound lanes of Interstate 20 west of Weatherford are closed due to a crash and spill.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on a bridge near Brock Junction, about 10 miles west of Weatherford.

All westbound lanes of the highway between Farm-to-Market Road 1189 and Grindstone Creek are closed to traffic while the crash is cleared and the spill is cleaned.

Additionally, TxDOT said the bridge will need to be inspected for damage before the roadway can reopen to traffic.

Officials said at about 11:30 a.m. that they expect the roadway to be closed for several hours.



Drivers are being diverted onto the Frontage Road and are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

