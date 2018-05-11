A tractor-trailer crash is blocking several lanes of southbound Interstate 635 near U.S. Highway 175 Friday afternoon. (Published 53 minutes ago)

A tractor-trailer crash is blocking several lanes of southbound Interstate 635 near U.S. Highway 175 in Balch Springs Friday afternoon.

The big-rig came to rest across three lanes of the highway, with the cab of the truck dangling over an embankment. A pickup truck was caught under the trailer, but didn't appear to have major damage.

At least three other vehicles appeared to have been involved in a secondary crash.

The cause of the crashes and the conditions of those involved are unknown.

It is not clear when the roadway will reopen to traffic. Driver are encouraged to seek alternate routes.



Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.