A crash on Interstate 45 in Dallas is causing delays for drivers Wednesday morning. Lanes were closed but have since been reopened. One person was killed in the crash and two others were hospitalized, officials said.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash which happened about 2:30 a.m. near the cross street of Canton Street.

Dallas County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and has shutdown northbound lanes and diverted traffic onto Interstate 30.

