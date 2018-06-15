Police Chase Ends in a Crash in Southlake

A man is in custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash in Southlake.

In a Facebook post, the Southlake Department of Public Safety said Grapevine police along with their officers chased a man in a black truck.

The chase reportedly began at Highway 26 at Brumlow and went on North Carroll, East Southlake Boulevard and North White Chapel.

Southlake DPS said the suspect crashed through a barricade and into a ditch on property of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

No one was injured in the crash, according to the post.