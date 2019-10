A crash closed all southbound lanes of Texas 360 in Euless Tuesday morning. (Published 24 minutes ago)

Southbound lanes of Texas 360 were closed in Euless after a crash Tuesday morning. All lanes have since reopened.

The crash was reported after 5:30 a.m. between East Glade Road and Mid Cities Boulevard.

All southbound traffic was diverted onto the frontage road as crews cleared the highway of debris.

The scene was cleared and all lanes reopened by about 6:30 a.m.

