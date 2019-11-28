A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 35E north of Frankford Road Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

A crash involving a red pickup has backed up traffic along northbound Interstate 35E north of the President George Bush Turnpike.

From Texas Department of Transportation cameras, it appears the truck somehow ended up on a guardrail on an overpass north of Frankford Road.

The crash has the northbound lanes closed on I-35E and has slowed traffic on the PGBT.

Officials in Carrollton said the crash involved only one vehicle. It is not clear what caused the crash.

There were injuries reported, but the severity of those injuries are not yet known.