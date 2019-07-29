Crash Closes Northbound Interstate 35E at Royal Lane Monday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Crash Closes Northbound Interstate 35E at Royal Lane Monday

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    A major crash closed the northbound lanes of I-35E near Royal Lane, Monday, July 29, 2019.

    A serious, multi-vehicle crash reportedly involving a Dallas County Courtesy Patrol Vehicle shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 35E at Royal Lane for more than an hour Monday.

    The cause of the crash is not known and it is not clear how many people, if any, have been injured.

    At least four additional vehicles are involved in the crash, including an SUV the ended up on its side and another vehicle that was turned 180 degrees in the far left lane.

    The roadway reopened to traffic at about 5 p.m.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

