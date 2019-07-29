A serious, multi-vehicle crash reportedly involving a Dallas County Courtesy Patrol Vehicle shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 35E at Royal Lane for more than an hour Monday.

The cause of the crash is not known and it is not clear how many people, if any, have been injured.

At least four additional vehicles are involved in the crash, including an SUV the ended up on its side and another vehicle that was turned 180 degrees in the far left lane.

The roadway reopened to traffic at about 5 p.m.

