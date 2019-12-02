Crash Closes I-35W in Denton County Monday Morning

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

A portion of Interstate 35W was closed in Denton County after a crash Monday morning.

The crash was reported about 4 a.m. along southbound I-35W between Farm-to-Market Road 2449 and Crawford Road.

Traffic was forced to exit at FM-2449 and re-enter the highway through John Paine. Use U.S. Route 377 as an alternate.

It's not clear when the crash will be cleared.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.