All the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 are closed in Arlington after a crane struck an overpass, police say.

A tractor trailer with an attached crane struck the Fielder Road overpass, Arlington police tweeted at 7:23 p.m.

Police said the northbound side of Fielder Road is also closed.

For drivers on the eastbound side of I-30, police recommended taking Eastchase Parkway as an alternate route.

There were not any injuries reported, police said.