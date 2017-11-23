At 2 p.m., NBC 5's Pat Doney and The Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota will be live at AT&T Stadium with a look at the upcoming Thanksgiving Day game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys (5-5) have lost both games without suspended star running back Ezekiel Elliott, with still four games remaining on the six-game ban over alleged domestic violence. The defending NFC East champs are already all but eliminated in the division race, facing a tough road to a wild-card spot.

Los Angeles (4-6) started 0-4 while AFC West rival Kansas City won its first five. Now the Chargers are within two games of the division-leading Chiefs after scoring their most points since 1981 in a 54-24 win over Buffalo.

Earlier Thursday, NBC 5's Jean-Jacques Taylor wrote a preview of the game here where he mentioned the Cowboys have a 64.5 pct winning percentage on Thanksgiving Day, but have lost four of the last seven games on the holiday. He talks about what led to losses in 2014 and 2015 under Romo before quarterback Dak Prescott took over in 2016. See Taylor's analysis here.

Finally, if you're at home, you may be curious what 80,000-plus fans at AT&T Stadium eat for Thanksgiving Day. Jerry Jones provides quite a spread -- see it below.

Country singer Thomas Rhett will kick-off The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign during half-time. He's the latest in a long line of performers who have helped raise more than $2 billion since 1997.

