A North Texas cowboy rode away into the sunset.

But not the way he wanted to.

The western mannequin man was a staple at Carrollton’s Babe’s Chicken restaurant until he was stolen by a group of people Jan. 21, police say.

Carrollton police were on the case and released surveillance video of the suspects.

Police eventually got the beloved fella back to his seat at the restaurant.

He’s worth about $1,500, police say.