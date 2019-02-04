Court to Decide Whether Mathews' Will Face Trials Together

The adopted parents of Sherin Mathews, the Richardson 3-year-old who was found dead in a culvert in 2017, will appear in court Monday and face charges relating to her death. They are awaiting a decision on whether their criminal trials will be together or separate. (Published 2 hours ago)

Parents of Sherin Mathews to Hear Decision on Whether Trials Will Be Together

The adopted parents of Sherin Mathews, the Richardson 3-year-old who was found dead in a culvert in 2017, will appear in court Monday.

Sini and Wesley Mathews both face charges relating to her death. They're awaiting a decision on whether their criminal trials will be together or separate.

Wesley is charged with capital murder in her death. Her adopted mother, Sini, is charged with child abandonment for leaving the 3-year-old home alone the night before she was reported missing.

The state wants the couple tried together because the witnesses and evidence in both cases will be nearly identical. Sini asked the trials be separate.

In January, Sini’s legal team noted that many potential witnesses they have spoken with are reluctant to come forward out of fear over retaliation in the Indian community.

Sini is accused of leaving her toddler daughter Sherin Mathews home alone while she, her husband Wesley and their 4-year-old daughter went to dinner the night before Sherin was reported missing. Two weeks later the child’s body was found in a drain pipe near the Mathews family home. Body ID'd as Sherin Mathews; Father Says She Choked on Milk

The adoptive father of a 3-year-old Richardson girl whose body was found Sunday is transferred to the Dallas County Jail Wednesday after telling police he witnessed her death. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017)

Wesley Mathews faces a capital murder charge in connection with his daughter's death. His trial is set for May.