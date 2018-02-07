Court Rejects Appeal From British Woman on Texas Death Row - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Court Rejects Appeal From British Woman on Texas Death Row

Published at 4:00 PM CST on Feb 7, 2018

    A British woman on death row in Texas has lost an appeal.

    The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which is the state's highest criminal appeals court, ruled Wednesday that a lower court properly rejected Linda Carty's appeal arguing that prosecutors had coerced witnesses and improperly hidden information that could have affected her trial.

    The 59-year-old native of St. Kitts and Nevis had lived in Houston for about 20 years when she was convicted of capital murder in the May 2001 death of a 20-year-old neighbor, Joana Rodriguez.

    Prosecutors say Carty recruited three men to abduct Rodriguez and her newborn and hoped to save her relationship with her common-law husband by passing off the infant as her own.

