Court Rejects Appeal From British Woman on Texas Death Row

A British woman on death row in Texas has lost an appeal.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which is the state's highest criminal appeals court, ruled Wednesday that a lower court properly rejected Linda Carty's appeal arguing that prosecutors had coerced witnesses and improperly hidden information that could have affected her trial.

The 59-year-old native of St. Kitts and Nevis had lived in Houston for about 20 years when she was convicted of capital murder in the May 2001 death of a 20-year-old neighbor, Joana Rodriguez.

Prosecutors say Carty recruited three men to abduct Rodriguez and her newborn and hoped to save her relationship with her common-law husband by passing off the infant as her own.

Dog Starts Fire While Stealing Pancakes