Courageous Kid: Hailey Ganster

As Hailey Ganster battled two rounds of cancer, the Rowlett teenager turned to what would become her strongest weapon -- art.

Hailey Ganster, of Rowlett, is a fighter in every sense of the word.

Ganster was diagnosed with brain cancer when she was 12 after she dealt with constant headaches.

Doctors removed the tumor, and after chemo and radiation she was cancer free, but the six months later the brain tumor returned.

"When it came back, I was just devastated because I thought I was done. I thought I didn't need to go through anything else again, but when it came back, I was shocked. I couldn't even process it at first," Ganster said.

As the family prepared for what would be a more difficult cancer fight, Ganster turned to what would be her strongest weapon of all -- art.

At every chance she got, between chemotherapy treatments so painful it seeped through her skin, and radiation so intense it burned her back, she drew and painted works of art.

Her art was so powerful and inspirational it was featured as the 2015 design for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month at Children's Health in Dallas.

"That's why I use a lot of colors. That is what I love and inspires me and makes me happy and I just want others to feel the same way," she said.

She is now two years cancer-free, again, with plans to eventually become an art therapist.