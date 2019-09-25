Courageous Kid: Wheelchair Motocross Athletes

For Wheelchair Skate athletes Abby, Skyler and Ella, there are countless benefits to coming to the skate park to support and encourage their friends. (Published 5 minutes ago)

No matter what shape of field, or what size of hurdle, the benefits of sports are endless.

For the athletes in Wheelchair Skate, the stories that brought them here vary, but they all agree on this: "I really enjoy it and it's super fun," 14-year-old Skyler Fisher said.

Skyler is one of a half-dozen wheelchair skaters spending two hours in the Texas heat to challenge themselves in wheelchair motocross.

Abby Harris has been attending the Rise Adaptive Sports program for the last two years.

Thomas Cook Collapse Leaves Thousands Stranded

After British travel company Thomas Cook failed to secure rescue funding, thousands of vacationers found themselves stranded Monday across the globe. (Published Monday, Sept. 23, 2019)

It's a non-profit supported by volunteers.

"The helmets are good, but you still don't want anyone to fall," said Robbie Fitzsimmons to a group of volunteers preparing to help the athletes maneuver through Lewisville's Scion Skate Park in their wheelchairs.

"Don't look shocked, everybody falls. It's part of the game," Robbie said. "Any questions?"

"I love how people are always here to help me and kind of encourage me to do things even though I don't want to do them," Abby said. She later explained that sometimes she can be, "a scaredy cat" and that's when she doesn't want to do things. "That's a little embarrassing," she said with a laugh.

There's also a strong sense of community among these athletes.

For Abby, it was Diego who first encouraged her to get out of her comfort zone.

At Least 2 Detained at 'Storm Area 51' Event

At least 2 people were detained by local sheriff's deputies at a gate to Area 51 in Nevada. (Published Friday, Sept. 20, 2019)

And for Skyler, "my friend Ella has really helped me through all of it," she said.

Her friend Ella Frech is a world champion in wheelchair motocross. We asked about the most difficult trick she can do and learned about the nearly-impossible hand plant.

"I think it's really good to have this community because it's not something you normally would find and it can get pretty isolating not seeing other people who look like you," Ella said.

Ella said coming to Wheelchair Skate has also helped her live life outside of the skate park.

"I mean, ya, because it teaches you like basic life skills you need to know to live in a wheelchair," Ella said. "Because, you know, the world isn't really built for you. You have to adapt to it."

Rise Wheelchair Skate, is a team of supportive friends, who challenge and support each other.

"I'll be right behind you," Robbie said to Abby.

While also teaching them the skills that will help them thrive far-beyond this practice field.

"I love it," Skyler said. "I have so much fun and I think it's cool how we can all just come out here together and enjoy it."

Rise Adaptive Sports programs are free. Along with Wheelchair Skate, they also have a variety of activities ranging from water sports to hand-cycling and rugby. Their online calendar can be found here.