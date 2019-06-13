Couple Wounded After Driver Opens Fire in Far East Dallas

Two people were wounded after a gunman opened fire at their car Wednesday night in Far East Dallas, police say.
According to police, the couple called 911 at 11:40 p.m. after another driver began shooting at them near the 2100 block of John West Road. They turned onto a side street to escape the gunman, who drove away, police said.
The couple made their way to the parking lot of Wendell Lane Middle School, where they called for police. The man had a gunshot wound to his thigh and the woman had been shot in the hand, police said.
The couple said the suspect was driving an older model Ford Mustang.
Police said it wasn't clear what provoked the shooting.