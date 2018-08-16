Couple Escapes RV Fire in Kaufman County, Dog Killed

Couple Visiting Family Escape RV Fire in Kaufman County - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Couple Visiting Family Escape RV Fire in Kaufman County

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    A husband and wife were transported to a hospital with severe burns after their mobile home caught fire Wednesday night in Kaufman County, officials say.

    The couple was visiting family in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Drive when their mobile home caught fire at about 10:30 p.m., authorities said.

    The couple escaped the recreational vehicle before it was completely destroyed in the fire. Both were airlifted to Parkland Hospital in Dallas in critical condition, authorities said.

    First responders at the scene said the couple's chihuahua did not survive.

    Investigators haven't disclosed what may have ignited the fire.

