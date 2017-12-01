Couple Moves Wedding to Hospital So Grandmother Can Attend

A hospital chapel in Mansfield was converted into a wedding chapel Friday night so a patient wouldn't miss her grandson's wedding.

Evelyn Rector, 77, got stomach cramps on Monday and was admitted to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

She was diagnosed with diverticulitis, a condition that affects the digestive tract.

But being in the hospital meant she couldn't attend her grandson's wedding. The groom, Taylor Rector, 24, was marrying Shelby Barber, 22.

Taylor Rector said he feels especially close to his grandparents because they raised him.

"They made me the man I am today," he said.

So, the bride came up with an idea and ran it past Evelyn Rector in the hospital room.

"She said, 'Gramma, we think we're going to get married here,'" Evelyn Rector said. "I was like, 'You would do that for me?'"

The hospital jumped on board, offered its chapel, and even made a cake.

"And things just started going," Evelyn Rector said. "It's been a crazy whirl. But it's been fun."

Taylor Rector said he wouldn't have it any other way.

"It is about the bride and groom, but it's also about family," he said. "And you have to have your family there with you."