Counterfeit Bills Suspects Wanted in Southlake

Police in Southlake are looking for several suspects who used counterfeit bills at several restaurants around the city.

The individuals used fake $20 bills at Zoe's Kitchen, Snap Kitchen, Smash Burger, and Snappy Salads.

According to the Southlake Department of Public Safety, the thieves committed third-degree felonies on four different occasions in order to acquire about $38 worth of items like hummus, lemon cookies and haystack onions.

The Southlake Department of Public Safety decribed the thieves as a black man about 6 feet tall, black, with a beard and a black woman, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, who was thin and wore glasses. Southlake DPS said the man was, "friendly and charismatic."

Anyone who recognized the suspects should email Diana Smith at dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us or call her at 817-748-8915. Anonymous messages about the suspects can also be sent to Southlake DPS through social media.