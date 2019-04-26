The Parker County Sheriff’s Office wants people and businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills found circulating in Parker and Palo Pino counties.
The money has advertising notes that say “For Motion Picture Purposes” instead of "The United States of America," but police said employees aren’t paying close enough attention to the markings.
There are $5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 bills circulating that appear to look genuine, officials said.
"Be aware, those attempting to pass counterfeit bills will frequently use the fake bills at a range of stores and businesses including department stores, convenience stores, specialty stores and gas stations," said Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler.
Fowler recommends investing in a counterfeit detection marker would be an effective tool in loss prevention.