Councilman Starts Petition For Vacant Store Site

A Dallas city councilman has started a petition over a store property that has sat vacant for years and could still continue to do so.

District 14 Councilman Philip Kingston started a change.org petition regarding the site of the former Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 2200 block of Greenville Avenue.

The 35,000 square foot store has been vacant since January 2016 when the neighborhood market closed.

Kingston said in his petition Walmart has refused to respond to sublease offers over the years from high-quality grocers and neighborhood-friendly businesses. His petition asks Walmart to least to a high-quality tenant for the neighborhood.

What's To Become of the Former Lower Greenville Walmart

Columnist Robert Wilonsky discusses what's going to happen with the empty, 35,000 square foot former home of a Walmart Neighborhood Market along Lower Greenville. (Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018)

This issue is not new. Robert Wilonsky, city columnist at our news partner The Dallas Morning News, wrote about the issue earlier this year.

Wilonsky reports that Walmart said they would still make good on the lease agreement, which runs through 2032. He said the owner has no interest in selling the land and keeps getting a check from Walmart. That pattern could last until the lease ends in fourteen years.