Could we see a third winter storm in North Texas?

By Brian James

Published at 8:20 PM CST on Jan 12, 2018 | Updated at 8:23 PM CST on Jan 12, 2018

    Brittanie Schwartz
    Snow accumulates on the hood of a car in Denton, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.

    The next storm system to impact North Texas will bring another blast of wintry weather, including the possibility of sleet and snow.

    A strong cold front will begin moving through the area Monday afternoon. Behind that front, temperatures will drop quickly and a strong north wind will begin to howl. There will also be enough moisture around that showers are likely to develop along and behind the cold front.

    But, as the temperature drops, the rain will begin to mix with and change over to sleet and snow.

    Photo credit: National Weather Service

    At this point, there is some disagreement how quickly the changeover will take place, but there will be the possibility of some light snow accumulation Monday night. This will be highly contingent on how quickly the transition from rain to snow takes place. There are a few other details that will need to be worked out over the next few days.

    We will certainly be watching it through the weekend. Be aware this blast of wintry weather could have a lingering impact on the drive to work and school Tuesday morning.

    Stay with us all weekend as we track the system and update our forecast and timing.

