Could Politics Send Amazon HQ2 to Canada?

The DFW area is still in the running for the coveted Amazon HQ2, but could Texas' lack of protections for the LGBTQ community be a downfall? Other states are facing similar dilemmas, making Canada a more attractive move for the company. (Published Monday, March 5, 2018)

The race for Amazon’s HQ2 continues, but now some business minds think politics could play a role and possibly send the company the Canada.

The Dallas Morning News reports Amazon is looking for a “stable and business-friendly environment." After Georgia lawmakers in essence punished Delta Airlines for ending National Rifle Association discounts, business insiders began speculating if Toronto was looking more attractive.

There is also a scenario that could prove problematic for Texas cities. There is current campaign called “No Gay! No Way!” The campaign is urging Amazon to stay away from states without protections for LGBT workers, including Texas.

Amazon reportedly insisted that communities on its shortlist take a secretive approach to hints of any HQ2 decision.

Neither of the remaining Texas bidders - Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin - have publicly announced what incentives are baked into their proposals.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

