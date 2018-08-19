Cotton Belt Plans Keep Chugging Along, but Dallas' Downtown Subway Still Years Behind — and Counting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Cotton Belt Plans Keep Chugging Along, but Dallas' Downtown Subway Still Years Behind — and Counting

Dallas is waiting on funds from the Federal Transportation Administration before it can start the subway project

By Ray Leszcynski - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    DART bet on federal funding coming through when it committed to the $1.4 billion downtown subway.

    The Cotton Belt commuter line and a downtown Dallas subway were Dallas Area Rapid Transit's billion-dollar babies — born on the same night, Oct. 25, 2016.

    But as DART officials this week ironed out the finer points of the $1.1 billion Cotton Belt, which will run from Plano to DFW International Airport, the project's twin — dubbed "D2" — is still up in the air.

    The subway's scheduled 2024 opening might be optimistic at this point. The project still depends on a $320 million grant administered by the Federal Transportation Administration — a source of funding that has slowed.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

