DART bet on federal funding coming through when it committed to the $1.4 billion downtown subway.

The Cotton Belt commuter line and a downtown Dallas subway were Dallas Area Rapid Transit's billion-dollar babies — born on the same night, Oct. 25, 2016.

But as DART officials this week ironed out the finer points of the $1.1 billion Cotton Belt, which will run from Plano to DFW International Airport, the project's twin — dubbed "D2" — is still up in the air.

The subway's scheduled 2024 opening might be optimistic at this point. The project still depends on a $320 million grant administered by the Federal Transportation Administration — a source of funding that has slowed.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.



New Debate Over Cotton Belt Rail Compromise