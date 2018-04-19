Cost of LBJ East Project Could Impact Local Residents

The backup plan to pay for toll lanes for LBJ East could impact residents in Denton, Kaufman, and Rockwall. (Published 2 hours ago)

The backup plan to pay for toll lanes for Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway East could impact residents in Denton, Kaufman, and Rockwall counties. The plan is controversial and would delay three different construction projects.

According to our partners at The Dallas Morning News, the three projects may not add up to the $1.8 billion it will cost to expand LBJ, but the money will help put a dent in the price:

-$128 million is needed to fix the I-30 bridge over Lake Ray Hubbard in Rockwall County.

-$262 million is earmarked for I-35E between LBJ and the Denton County line.

-$263 million is for Highway 80, east of Town East Boulevard in Kaufman County.

Leaders on the transportation board say it is not what they want, but it may be the only option.

"I'm encouraged that a solution will be advanced by the RTC that will protect the I-30 project in our city,” said Rockwall Mayor Jim Pruitt.

Every month the price of the LBJ East project goes up $5 million. The longer officials wait to solidify a solution, the more expensive the project will be.