Residents in Corsicana are at odds about a statue that was recently removed from a city park.



City officials said they removed a gorilla statue on Monday that was inside a cage at Community Park after receiving numerous complaints from some citizens that the statue was racially insensitive.



According to a letter from Mayor Don Denbow, because the animal was inside a cage, it was offensive to some.



A cage was put over the animal structure years ago to prevent children from climbing on the heavy, unstable statue, Denbow said.



Denbow told NBC 5 there's a plan to put another gorilla statue, one that's uncaged and more stable, along with other animals in the park.



The current statue is in storage. Denbow said city officials are hoping to display the statue elsewhere.



The cage is still at the park and may be turned into a base for a new climbing structure.



Right now, some residents have turned the cage where the gorilla used to be into a makeshift shrine.



A candlelight vigil is planned for the gorilla statue Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the park.



