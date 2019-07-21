Corsicana police are looking for Joshua Bacle, a man they suspect of being involved in a sexual assault on July 20.

Corsicana police say they are looking for a man in connection to a sexual assault that happened Saturday.

Joshua Bacle, 31, also has active arrest warrants unrelated to the sexual assault case, police said.

According to police, Bacle lives at the Lago De Plata Apartments located at 1600 E. 13th Avenue, and was last seen on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Corsicana.

Police said Bacle is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Target Reveals New Wheelchair-Friendly Halloween Costumes

The new outfits have a more comfortable fit for wheelchair users and include wheelchair accessories. (Published Thursday, July 18, 2019)

Police advised people not to make contact with Bacle if he is located, and to contact police immediately.

Contact the Corsicana Police Department at 903-654-4902.