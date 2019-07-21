Corsicana Police Search for Man in Connection to Sexual Assault - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Corsicana Police Search for Man in Connection to Sexual Assault

By Kaitlin Griffin

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Corsicana Police Search for Man in Connection to Sexual Assault
    NBC 5 News/ Corsicana PD
    Corsicana police are looking for Joshua Bacle, a man they suspect of being involved in a sexual assault on July 20.

    Corsicana police say they are looking for a man in connection to a sexual assault that happened Saturday.

    Joshua Bacle, 31, also has active arrest warrants unrelated to the sexual assault case, police said.

    According to police, Bacle lives at the Lago De Plata Apartments located at 1600 E. 13th Avenue, and was last seen on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Corsicana.

    Police said Bacle is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

    Target Reveals New Wheelchair-Friendly Halloween Costumes

    [NATL] Target Reveals New Wheelchair-Friendly Halloween Costumes

     The new outfits have a more comfortable fit for wheelchair users and include wheelchair accessories.

    (Published Thursday, July 18, 2019)

    Police advised people not to make contact with Bacle if he is located, and to contact police immediately.

    Contact the Corsicana Police Department at 903-654-4902.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices