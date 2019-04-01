Corsicana Child With Disability Allegedly Injured By Teacher - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Corsicana Child With Disability Allegedly Injured By Teacher

By Jack Highberger

Published 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Corsicana Child With Disability Allegedly Injured By Teacher
    NBC 5 News
    A Corsicana mother said her 5-year-old son with developmental disabilities was drug across the floor by a teacher, causing an abrasion on his head, Monday, April 1, 2019.

    A Corsicana mother said her 5-year-old son with developmental disabilities was drug across the floor by a teacher, causing an abrasion on his head.

    Ceslie Sapp said her son Able recounted what had happened after she found the rug-burn like abrasion.

    "When I said 'excuse me what happened,' he said 'yeah like this' and went down in the position to show me how he was pulled across the floor," Sapp said.

    Corsicana ISD has since moved the teacher to a different classroom and told NBC 5 in statement:

    Top Sports: Upsets Launch NCAA Men's Teams to Final Four

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos: Upsets Launch NCAA Men's Teams to Final Four

    "CISD takes these accusations very seriously and will utilize resources and safety tools, such as school cameras, to aid in the investigation."

    Sapps said the incident has stayed with her son, who she said now worries about going to school.

    "It's a huge fight to get him in the car knowing he's going to school in the morning," she said.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices