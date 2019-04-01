Corsicana Child With Disability Allegedly Injured By Teacher

A Corsicana mother said her 5-year-old son with developmental disabilities was drug across the floor by a teacher, causing an abrasion on his head, Monday, April 1, 2019.

Ceslie Sapp said her son Able recounted what had happened after she found the rug-burn like abrasion.

"When I said 'excuse me what happened,' he said 'yeah like this' and went down in the position to show me how he was pulled across the floor," Sapp said.

Corsicana ISD has since moved the teacher to a different classroom and told NBC 5 in statement:

"CISD takes these accusations very seriously and will utilize resources and safety tools, such as school cameras, to aid in the investigation."

Sapps said the incident has stayed with her son, who she said now worries about going to school.

"It's a huge fight to get him in the car knowing he's going to school in the morning," she said.