This low-profile vessel of CBP Air and Marine Operations is designed to be hard to detect when moving in open waters.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrews based in Corpus Christi seized record amounts of narcotics in their South America trip during the month of June.

CBP announced in a tweet that the five separate seizures totaled 27,913 pounds of cocaine.

The peak of the seizures occurred between June 17 and June 21. Corpus Christi aircrews assisted in the arrest of 11 smugglers and seized almost $300 million worth of narcotics in the span of five days.

They used radar technology to detect a semi-submersible vessel that contained 16,938 pounds of narcotics, the Corpus Christi office’s largest seizure ever.

The National Air Security Operations Center in Corpus Christi conducts counterdrug patrol missions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, according to their website.