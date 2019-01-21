Corinth Police Department Relaxes Tattoo Policy

The Corinth Police Department has changed its policy to allow on-duty officers to display tattoos while they're on the job, according to a department Facebook post.

The department posted a video that featured several of its officers showed off their tattoos and end with the fullscreen quote: "Our ink does not hinder our ability to protect and serve you."

"Our tattoos are just another part of our diverse selves," the post said. "We take pride in ourselves, mind, physical fitness and the quality we bring to the community."

However, the department wrote in a comment on the post that it still would not allow tattoos on the face, neck or hands.