Coppell Middle School West Releasing Early After Toilet Issues - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Coppell Middle School West Releasing Early After Toilet Issues

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    Coppell Middle School West is releasing students early at 1:00 p.m. due to toilets not being able to flush at the school.

    Multiple crews are on site working to repair the problem which are due to a mechanical issue. While students and staff have had access to the toilets all day, the toilets cannot be flushed. All other clean water sources in the kitchens, restrooms, water fountains and lab have been available. Students were able to have lunch in the cafeteria as usual.

    The school is dismissing early and allowing parents to pick up students starting at 1 p.m. Buses will also begin running at 1 p.m. Students not able to be picked early will be kept in classrooms until normal dismissal time at 3:35 p.m.

    The volleyball game for Thursday night will be relocated to a different campus.

    Larry Coben

