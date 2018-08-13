The United States Postal Service (USPS) facility in Coppell announced they are resuming daily operations effective immediately, according to a press release from the USPS.

The postal service had been closed since Tuesday, Aug. 7, following the receipt of an improperly mailed package containing mercury, according to reports.

Environmental contractors and regulators oversaw the cleanup process.

During the shutdown, the postal service said it was securing all mail and delivering it as soon as possible. Postal workers from that facility were reassigned to nearby facilities in the interim.

In the press release, the USPS said major issues were averted:

"The mailstream has remained safe throughout the temporary suspension and the mail has continued to move... we continue to make progress every day toward restoring normal operations."