Coppell High School Named Best Student Newscast in Nation

Coppell High School is celebrating a major milestone after being named the best student-run newscast in the nation by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) as a part of the The National Student Production Awards.

Students Autumn Jones, Blake Snawder, Kolbe Klement and Mary-Kathryn Ferguson were recognized for the KCBY-TV Newscast from May 19, 2017.

The winners were announced Thursday at Emerson College in Los Angeles, CA.

“I am beyond thrilled at this tremendous distinction," said faculty advisor Irma Lazos-Kennedy. "We were up among some amazing broadcasting powerhouse schools that have been winning top awards year after year, so it means even more to have come out on top today."

Neiman Marcus Releases 2018 Fantasy Gift Guide

Neiman Marcus has released the 92nd edition of its Christmas Book and Fantasy Gifts. The 2018 edition features a solar yacht, a unique tennis experience and more. (Published Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018)

More than 200 students from the 19 regional chapters of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences were selected to advance to the national competition.

“My team of students that produced the winning show are now sophomores in college," said Lazos-Kennedy. "During their senior year, I knew they set the bar high but I think it just moved even higher for the current students.”

Coppell High School represented the Lone Star Emmy chapter which encompasses the entire state of Texas.

“We are so proud that Coppell High School was awarded a National Student Production Awards for their Newscast,” Lone Star Emmy Executive Director Terry Markis said. “The Lone Star EMMY Student Production Awards is a great platform for the next generation of broadcast journalists to showcase their work and we are proud to offer this competition.”

Watch the winning newscast: HERE