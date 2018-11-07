Cook Children's Warns Against Fake Fundraising Scam

Cook Children’s is warning residents against a fundraising scam that has been reported by several residents in the Fort Worth area.

According to Cook Children’s, there have been solicitors going door-to-door asking residents for donations – this is a scam.

In order to keep yourself from falling victim to this, or any other scams, here are some helpful tips provided from Cook Children’s:

1. Visit their website and look for the following things:

Correct spelling and use of grammar.

Mission statement.

List of board members.

Permanent street address (not a PO Box) and a phone number.

Statements of financial transparency.

2. Seek proof

Ask the charity to mail you information on the program they are asking you to support and how the funds will be used.

Request a copy of their tax information.

Check the company's status with the Better Business Bureau.

3. Ask if you can write a check

Donations of cash are not trackable and any legitimate non-profit organization would be willing and able to accept a check.

4. Use common sense

Don't provide financial information to anyone over the phone. Don't give in to forceful or demanding requests for your immediate support. Use caution on social media sites and websites that you are unfamiliar with.

If you or someone else believes they are being solicited by or have fallen victim to a fake charity or fake fundraiser, take careful documentation of the details and contact your credit card company or bank and report the incident to police.