Cook Children's Medical Center Gets Ready for Halloween - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Cook Children's Medical Center Gets Ready for Halloween

From dancing doctors to babies in costumes, Cook Children's Medical Center is full of Halloween spirit

By Hannah Jones

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Doctors and patients at Cook Children's Medical Center are getting in the Halloween spirit.

    Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit were dressed in a variety of costumes on Tuesday. Doctors at Cook Children's Medical Center helped their tiniest patients get ready to celebrate their first Halloween by dressing them as Superman, Yoda, Wonderwoman, Minions, and more.

    Pediatricians at the Cook Children's Forest Park office prepared for Halloween by dancing to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" in their white lab coats.

    In a tweet, the hospital advised parents not to let their children become "winter illness zombies" by ensuring that they wash their hands and get flu shots.

