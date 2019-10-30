Cook Children's Medical Center Gets Ready for Halloween

Doctors and patients at Cook Children's Medical Center are getting in the Halloween spirit.

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit were dressed in a variety of costumes on Tuesday. Doctors at Cook Children's Medical Center helped their tiniest patients get ready to celebrate their first Halloween by dressing them as Superman, Yoda, Wonderwoman, Minions, and more.

Pediatricians at the Cook Children's Forest Park office prepared for Halloween by dancing to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" in their white lab coats.

In a tweet, the hospital advised parents not to let their children become "winter illness zombies" by ensuring that they wash their hands and get flu shots.