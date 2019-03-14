A registered sex offender has moved from Austin to the Dallas area but has yet to register himself on the sex offender list, according to police.

Forty-two-year-old Cory Harris is being sought by Austin police after he failed to register himself as a sex offender when he moved to Dallas.

According to police, Harris had notified the Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration (SOAR) Unit that he would be moving to the Dallas area on Feb. 15, but has yet to register himself on the sex offender list with Dallas police.

Harris is known to frequent social media accounts and arrange dates with women and would be become aggressive and violent, according to Austin police.

K-Pop Stars Arrive for Police Questioning

K-pop star Jung Joon-young and Big Bang band member Seungriarrive at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency for questioning over sex scandals that have roiled South Korea on March 14, 2019. Both said they will retire from the entertainment industry. (Published 3 hours ago)

He has a warrant out for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

If you or anyone has any idea on Harris' whereabouts, you are asked to contact SOAR at 512-974-5095 or you can also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477). You can also text "Tips 103" to CRIMES (274637).

You can also remain anonymous by submitting a tip to the Austin Police Department's mobile app, Austin PD, for free.