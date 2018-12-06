Police responded to the Mr. Convenience Store on Denton Highway in Haltom City after the clerk was shot by an attempted robber, according to police. (Dec. 6, 2018)

Multiple law enforcement agencies are helping Haltom City Police look for a suspect accused of robbing a convenience store and shooting the store clerk, police said.

Police said a man went into the Mr. Convenience Store in the 3600 block of Denton HWY on Thursday afternoon and pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The clerk and the suspect fought over the weapon and the clerk was shot, according to police. A customer called 911.

Police responded and saw the suspect leaving the store in a red BMW. They went after the vehicle, but eventually lost sight of it.

Police said the vehicle was later found in North Richland Hills, but no signs of the suspect.

Multiple agencies are actively searching for the suspect, police said Thursday evening.

The clerk was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and their condition is unknown.

On Thursday, December 6, 2018 at around 3:50 p.m., a male entered the Mr. Convenience store (3624 Denton HWY) and demanded money from the clerk on duty. The suspect produced a firearm and a struggle ensued between the clerk and suspect. During this struggle, the clerk was struck with one round from the suspect's firearm. A customer walked into the store, noticed the fight, and called 911. The customer informed arriving officers that the suspect was leaving in a red BMW. Haltom City officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which led to a short pursuit. During the pursuit, officers lost sight of the vehicle. A short time later, North Richland Hills officers located the vehicle, unoccupied, in North Richland Hills. The injured clerk was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Haltom City Detectives, as well as Crime Scene Investigators and officers from several area agencies, are still actively processing the crime scene and pursuing multiple leads. At this time, we do not have any suspect information to release.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Haltom City Police at 817-222-7000

