What to Know
Multiple law enforcement agencies are helping Haltom City Police look for a suspect accused of robbing a convenience store and shooting the store clerk, police said.
Police said a man went into the Mr. Convenience Store in the 3600 block of Denton HWY on Thursday afternoon and pulled out a gun and demanded money.
The clerk and the suspect fought over the weapon and the clerk was shot, according to police. A customer called 911.
Police responded and saw the suspect leaving the store in a red BMW. They went after the vehicle, but eventually lost sight of it.
Police said the vehicle was later found in North Richland Hills, but no signs of the suspect.
Multiple agencies are actively searching for the suspect, police said Thursday evening.
The clerk was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and their condition is unknown.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Haltom City Police at 817-222-7000.